Strike of revenue officials called off

Aurangabad, April 14:

The strike started by the State revenue employees union on April 4 demanding immediate filling of posts of revenue assistant and other demands was called off on April 13, informed district president of the association Paresh Khosare and working president Vinod Aher in a statement on Thursday.

In these ten days, thousands of files of various works remained pending in the revenue department. As many as 482 members of the revenue employees union went on strike affecting the work of the district collector office. All employees will be back on work from Monday. It has been informed that the strike was called off as the government has taken positive steps regarding the recruitment of deputy tahsildar cadre and revenue assistants.