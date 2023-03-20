Strong auditors make Indian banking system strong; ICAI organises one-day seminar on bank branch audit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a one-day seminar on Bank Branch Audit here at the ICAI Bhavan, recently. Assistant general manager (Regional Head) Bank of Baroda Deepak Kumar Singh was the chief guest.

Singh focused on Do’s and Don’ts during the bank branch audit. Central Council member CA Umesh Sharma spoke about the use of technology in Bank Branch Audit. He said one of the reasons Indian Banking System is strong is that Indian auditors are strong.

Branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao also spoke. Secretary CA Mahesh Indani proposed a vote of thanks.

CA Sapna Lunawat conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session. CAs Vipul Ladda, Suyog Sakala, Sakshi Kunkulol and Omkar Auti conducted the proceedings for different technical sessions.

The first session was conducted by CA N D Kundu on CBS and miscellaneous, the second by CA Dhananjay Gokhale on IRAC Norms, the third by CA Hitesh Pomal on LFAR and MOC and the last session on Bank Audit Planning and Documentation, Certification by CA Niranjan Joshi.

A total of 100 CA members and students attended the seminar. The city Branch vice-chairman CA Rupali Bothara, treasurer CA Kedar Pande, WICASA chairman CA Amol Godha and past chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal were present.