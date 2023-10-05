Strong opposition to floating solar project in Nathsagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The fishing fraternity today submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar (Paithan) and registered their protest to the proposed floating solar panels project in the backwaters of eco-sensitive zone and Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary.

It may be noted that a large number of ‘Kahar’ community men do fishing to earn their livelihood. It is their main source of income. The Department of Forest also keeps an eye on them and has laid many strict conditions to prevent fishing since the declaration of bird sanctuary.

The memorandum underlined to scrap the floating solar proposal. They stated that the ‘Kahar’, ‘Bhil’ and ‘Bhoi’ community men from Ahmednagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts are into the traditional fishing to earn their livelihood. Around 25,000 families are directly dependent and around 1.5 lakh are indirectly dependent on the fishing business.

They claimed that the proposed solar project by the Central and the State Governments will affect their fishing activity and will push them to starve. Hence it should be cancelled immediately.

Morcha on Oct 9

The fishermen delegation threatened of taking out a huge morcha against the administration on Paithan tehsil office on October 9, if the proposal is not withdrawn immediately, it is learnt.