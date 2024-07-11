Structural audit of 51 hostels of M’wada to be done soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil informed the State Legislative Council that a structural audit of 51 hostels in Marathwada, under the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department (SJ-SAD), would be conducted within six months.

MLC Satish Chavan on Wednesday drew the attention of the House by raising a question regarding the provision of facilities to the students in these hostels.

About 6,000 students are staying in 51 hostels in the Marathwada division under the SJ-SAD and these students are not getting the required basic facilities.

MLC Satish Chavan brought to the notice of the House that a part of the room ceiling on the second floor collapsed in the hostel of SJ SAD recently due to the lack of maintenance and non-structural audit of the hostel buildings. Replying to this, Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil said that an estimate of Rs 2.50 crore was approved for the repair of the hostel building.