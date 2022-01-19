Struggling to achieve your goals? Here is what you need to know

Dr Nikita Raghav

I remember performing this task in my dental school; we had to carve each and every tooth shape on small two-inch wax blocks. You realize how much that worried me in the first place carving 32 teeth each differently shaped on this little piece of wax, I thought about how could I possibly do this for a year, yet then, I started to enjoy it, carving, a one-hour mandatory class made sure our practice was on. Slowly, I was more interested in the process, carving every stroke. I wouldn’t realize when the time would pass away, at the point when my educator began lauding me. I am sure something similar might have happened to you in your life?

So, what happened then? Well precisely as I was so involved in carving, I was giving it my best shot without actually thinking about the final result. I had stopped looking at the outcome, as I enjoyed the process so much. Often the process towards success can feel like a struggle. Well, here’s how you can change how you feel using this simple method.

Here is something basic you could apply in your life!

Struggle = growth, it is the period when the pieces are about to fall into the right place, yet you cannot see the outcomes materializing. You need to continue moving forward and let your actions speak for themselves. The pointers mentioned underneath can assist you with accomplishing your desired outcomes:

1. Choose what you love to do (clear your values)

Take some respite from your busy schedule and analyze what it is that you love the most. Certainly, the answer would take some time to come to you but in the process, you will have gained greater clarity about your values, and about what is your calling. Hence, pick what you love to do and you will fall head over heels for the interaction with your goal!

2. Detach from the result:

Now, this is vital,

Don’t connect feelings to everything except the objective in itself. Envision your objectives when you feel unsettled or stuck and then move forward again. When you know you are on the right path, make it the ideal space for you to flourish in!

3. Continue to improve:

Once you have got onto the above two, you essentially just focus on the task at hand. This will require you to be present in the moment, and give your best. When you do this, you begin to perceive how the outcomes are shaping and that they are molding into something even beautiful!

I trust these basic hints will help you give that little nudge the right way! You’ll arrive at your destination soon. Enjoy each and every moment of the journey.