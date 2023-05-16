ST’s e-bus Shivai starts its service from city

E-bus equipped with various facilities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant development, the long-awaited e-bus service has finally arrived in the city, bringing modern amenities and convenience to commuters. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) e-bus 'Shivai' made its debut on Tuesday, operating on the Pune route. This introduction marks the beginning of the state's plan to operate 5,150 electric buses in the near future.

A tender process was conducted to lease these buses, with the aim of gradually providing 207 e-buses to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. To facilitate the operation of e-buses, a charging station has been established in the vicinity of the divisional controller's office. The first e-bus arrived on Tuesday afternoon and was inspected by divisional transport officer Amol Ahire and other officials. However, due to a temporary power shortage, the bus had to wait for charging after its arrival. Divisional controller, Sachin Kshirsagar, stated that the fare structure will be determined on Wednesday.

Consumed 70 percent of the battery

The bus departed from Pune's Swargate after fully charging at 7 am. By the time it reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, approximately 70 percent of the battery had been utilized. The e-bus can achieve a full charge within an hour and a half.

Equipped with modern facilities

The e-bus comes equipped with several modern facilities to enhance passenger comfort. These include air-conditioning, WiFi connectivity, comfortable seating, two screens, mobile charging points near every seat, individual lights for each seat, automatic doors, and six CCTV cameras for security.

Allocation of e-buses

Central bus stand - 70 buses, Cidco bus stand - 81, Vaijapur - 19, Paithan - 8, Sillod - 15, and Gangapur - 14 buses.