Student attacked with fighter

A student preparing for competitive exams in the city was attacked by two goons between Cidco Bus Stand to Pyramid Chowk in the wee hours on October 28.

Police said, Anil Wathore (Plot No. 50, Shivjyoti Colony, N-6, Cidco, native of Vadhav, Lonar, Buldhana) is preparing for competitive exams in the city. He had gone for Diwali to his village. He returned on October 28 at around 1 am and was going home from Cidco Bus Stand. Two unidentified goons came on a motorcycle near him. Their faces were covered with handkerchiefs. Intending to rob him, they severely beat him with a fighter and rod. They even snatched his mobile phone. As Anil started shouting for help, the nearby security guards rushed to the spot. The goons then fled from the scene. The guards took the injured Anil to District Civil Hospital for treatment. Anil lodged a complaint with Cidco MIDC police station on October 29.