Student attacked with knife in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A student was attacked with a knife in the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday night over an old dispute. A case was registered with Begumpura Police Station against Prithvi Khengle, a former student of the university.

According to Begumpura Police Station, the injured has been identified as Santosh Lalbahadur Gautam (Naregaon). A programme ‘Maharashtrachi Lokdhara’ programme is being held in the university auditorium. Santosh along with Walmik Jadhav and other friends was watching the programme at the auditorium at 9 pm yesterday.

Prithvi also came there and started arguments with Santosh over a complaint given to MIDC Cido Police Station in August 2022.

The accused attacked with a knife on the left side of his waist of Santosh by telling him why he had lodged the complaint. He also threatened of dire consequences if he lodges a complaint with the police.

Santosh was rushed to GMCH by his friends. After first aid, Santosh lodged a complaint with Begumpura Police Station. PSI Vishal Bodkhe recorded the statement of the injured and registered a case against Prithvi.