Student commits suicide ahead of JEE exam

Aurangabad

A 17-year-old student committed suicide on Saturday ahead of his JEE examination to be held between January 24 and 29. The deceased has been identified as Sujal Nitin Shimpi (17, Subshashchandra Bose Nagar, N-11). A case of accidental death has been registered with Cidco police station.

Police said, Sujal was studying in class twelfth and was also preparing for JEE. His JEE exam was on January 29. He was under pressure due to the studies and the results of the exam. On Saturday, he hanged himself when he was alone in the house. When his parents returned, they saw him hanging. They rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declare him dead after the examination. ASI P S Shinde conducted the punchnama. Constable Devidas Rathod is further investigating the case.