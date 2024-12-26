Student forcibly taken to Bamu campus; looted in daylight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A bonafide student with a Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharmacy) course was looted by an autorickshaw driver and his two accomplices at an isolated place in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on December 24 at 8.30 am.

Abhishek Prakash Bhise (21, Ambad in Jalna) is a student at a pharmacy college in Kannad. He regularly shuttles between Ambad and Kannad by bus. On Tuesday, he got down at Central Bus Stand at 8.30 am and then boarded an auto for Cidco Bus Stand. He boarded the six-seater auto from Devre Hospital. The auto driver ahead of the Hotel Kartiki traffic signal made two passengers get down from the vehicle and allowed two known persons to sit in the auto. He then took a turn from the signal and through the Mill Corner drove the three-wheeler to an isolated place on the varsity campus. Later on, the driver and two others started beating Abhishek in the auto and took away cash Rs 500, an ATM card, a mobile phone, and clothes kept in the bag and left the place. Abhishek panicked and he managed to come on the road in a bleeding condition and with the help of a vegetable vendor’s phone, contacted his parents and narrated the whole incident.

The family members called him to the village. Later on, Abhishek reached the city and lodged a complaint with the Kranti Chowk police station. The auto driver had covered the front side vehicle number plate with a cloth, while on the glass the name Abdul Samad was written in English. Kranti Chowk police are investigating the case.