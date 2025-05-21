Student of MGM Chemistry Dept gets patent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government of India granted a patent to the research of Dattatreya Chaudhary, a research student in the Department of Chemistry of MGM University.

He applied for a patent on ‘Improved process for preparing Amorphous Elaxoline.’ Elxadoline is used to treat stomach disorders and related irritable bowel syndrome. Elxadoline is in a class of drugs called mu-opioid receptor agonists. It works by slowing down the activity of the intestines and improving the metabolic processes in the stomach.

Dr Suryakant Sapkal (Head of the Department of Chemistry) and Dr Suchita Gadekar guided Dattatreya Chaudhary for this research. University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and others wished him well for his future endeavours.