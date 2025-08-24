Student slips, teacher jumps to save him, both drown

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A picnic turned tragic on Sunday at Jogeshwari Kund near Ellora Caves when a student slipped into the water and his teacher drowned while trying to rescue him.

The victims were identified as Chetan Pagde (17) of Vitkheda and Rajvardhan Wankhede (30), a native of Buldhana and currently residing at Vitkheda. Wankhede, who was unmarried, taught at a private coaching class and had accompanied nine students to Ellora. After visiting the caves, the group went to Jogeshwari Kund above Cave No. 17. Chetan accidentally slipped into the water. Wankhede immediately jumped in, but the panicked student clung to him, pulling both underwater. Police rushed to the spot and pulled them out, but they had already died. Police conducted an inquest, and the bodies were sent for postmortem. Chetan, a ninth grader, is survived by his parents and sister.

Recurring danger

Locals said this was the second drowning in a month at the kund, which turns more risky during monsoon. They demanded that the ASI fence the area and deploy guards to prevent further tragedies.