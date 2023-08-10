Student unions upset on seeking NSS volunteers service for Dy CM's prog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The different students union are upset over seeking the service of 500 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from the colleges and Dr Babaaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy for Maha Aroyga camp to be on August 13. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the programme to be held in Ayodhyanagri.

The students including Republican Vidyarhsi Senat will meet the vice chancellor on August 11 against seeking help from the volunteers. BAMU NSS director Sonali Kshirsagar has sent a letter to the affiliated colleges to send their NSS volunteers for the training to be held on August 12 and the actual programme on August 13.