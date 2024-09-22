Students being hostel admissions as per norms of Hostel Committee

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The admission process is going on as per the rules of the Hostel Development Committee of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The rooms occupied by unauthorised people in hostel number one have been taken down only after giving notice four times to date,” said Dr Satish Dandge, the chief rector of the hostels.

The hostel admission process for the students of departments of the campus commenced for the academic year 2024-25.

For this, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari has established a Hostel Development Committee under the chairmanship of Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade. Students are being given admissions as per the rules and regulations prescribed by this committee.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hostel (no one) has a total of 100 rooms and an admission capacity of 200 students. A total of 350 candidates submitted applications for these rooms. Two admissions lists were announced to date and 130 students were given admissions after they paid fees in the Accounts Department. The admission of 70 students is still pending. It was found that around 35 rooms were occupied by unauthorised persons.

In the hostels, some students who are doing research at research centres outside the university as well as those who are not studying in the Bamu campus were found in this place. The students were evicted from nine rooms after video shooting. All the belongings of these students have been kept safe in one room.

Since the summer, the students were given four notices to vacate their rooms for repair work. Verbal instructions have also been given. Despite repeated instructions, the students used to lock the room and leave. They used to return to the room late at night.

There have been incidents of arguments with security guards when they demanded identity cards. Hostel Chief Rector Dr Satish Dandge said the admissions are being only after verifying the identity cards of the students keeping in mind the safety of the students.