Students call off agitation on assurance from admin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of students called off their agitation on Sunday after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU).

The students who completed M Phil from the Mass Communication and Journalism Department of the university and passed PET-2021 for the admissions.

However, they started the agitation on the campus seeking a research guide for the Ph D.

They are eligible for fellowships and scholarships but cannot get them due to the unavailability of research guides in journalism.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath met the agitators today and assured them of solving their problem. Ganesh Shinde, Bharat Hiwrale, Nagesh Sonone and others were present.