Students call off agitation on assurance from admin
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 12, 2023 11:15 PM 2023-03-12T23:15:02+5:30 2023-03-12T23:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of students called off their agitation on Sunday after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU).
The students who completed M Phil from the Mass Communication and Journalism Department of the university and passed PET-2021 for the admissions.
However, they started the agitation on the campus seeking a research guide for the Ph D.
They are eligible for fellowships and scholarships but cannot get them due to the unavailability of research guides in journalism.
Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath met the agitators today and assured them of solving their problem. Ganesh Shinde, Bharat Hiwrale, Nagesh Sonone and others were present.