Students from Maharashtra are dedicated, honest and committed: Bansal

Aurangabad, June 12:

“Students from Maharashtra are dedicated, honest, and committed. Maximum students have gone to IIT from Bansal Classes, Kota are from Maharashtra”, said managing director of Bansal Classes Sameer Bansal.

Bansal visited Lokmat Bhavan on Sunday and deciphered several mantras of success for the students.

Lokmat’s senior vice president Omprakash Kela, senior advertisement manager Akshay Sahuji, Bansal Classes General Manager Akhilesh Jain, state promoter Chandulal Biyani, managing director Dr Rameshwar Bangad, chief officer Kailas Ghuge, Jalna centre director Paras Bora, Latur centre director Kamlakar Kulkarni, Nanded director Dhiraj Toshniwal, Akola centre director Govind Toshiwal, State head Vishnu Ghuge and others were present. Jain informed about the ‘Boost’ scholarship announced by Bansal Classes.

Compared to the students of other states, the students from Maharashtra are more honest and disciplined in their studies and their parents especially the mothers see that their children choose the right path.

The only mantra for the students is that they should not speak lies and should not be under pressure due to fear. They should do their studies as guided by their teachers. They should live the eleventh and twelfth years with complete discipline. Students should do hard work to attain their aims and the success will be theirs, Bansal advised the IIT-JEE, NEET aspirants.

Bansal further said students from all over India come to Kota for the preparations of IIT-JEE and NEET entrances. Now, we are trying to bring a revolution in the educational sector. For which, in all 15 centres have been started in Maharashtra so far and 45 centres will be established all over the state within two months.

We at Bansal Classes, not only teach students but inculcate moral values within them. With a promoter like Chandulal Biyani, we are happy to work with him at Aurangabad. Now, the coaching available at Kota will be available here.

Around eight to ten years back, the students used to prepare after the class tenth and come to Kota. Now, the trend has changed and the IIT mission for the students begins from class ninth onwards. They prepared for four years (9th 10th, 11th, and 12th), Bansal said.