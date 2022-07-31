Students get holiday as drainage water enters in school premises

Aurangabad, July 28:

Students of Karmaveer Shri Shankarsingh Naik High School (Bajaljinagar) were given a holiday on Thursday after drainage water entered the school premises.

The school administration displayed instructions on the notice board stating that the students were a holiday today as Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is not cooperating to solve the three-year-old blocked drainage line problem.

School headmistress Sulbha Wattmar said that drainage water is gathering on school ground as its line located outside the protection wall was blocked. She said that they are doing correspondence with Zone-9 (old ward-F) of AMC for the past three years. She said that the situation becomes worse in the rainy season.

“The efforts are to take appointment of AMC commissioner. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff members have to bear the stink, and menace of mosquitos because of drainage water. The school had to give a holiday today because of parents' complaints about the safety of students considering the water level. The classes will be resumed on July 29 if drainage water recedes,” she said.