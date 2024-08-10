Students ignite patriotism in LTCC-Inter-school Patriotic Songs Contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The participants of school teams showcased their talent in the ‘Inter-school Patriotic Songs Competition’ organised by Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) ahead of Independence Day, at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday, stirring performances that resonated with the spirit of patriotism, inspiring both participants and audience alike.

Judges of the competition had a tough time deciding the winner to see the performance of students of English schools (from first to fifth standard) from the city. Rishikesh Kulat (instruments artist and director, Swarankit Music Academy, Ahmednagar) and Kritika Belekar (prominent singer) were judges for the event.

The students were practising for 20 to 25 days before the competition. Each team was allowed to have a maximum of 20 students (excluding five for playing instruments) to present songs on patriotism.

The young students' team enthralled the audience, parents and judges with their songs and pieces of music from movies and non-movies.

Riverdale High School emerged as the first-prize winner while Nath Vally School and Cambridge were in the second and third places respectively.

The Keraleeya Samajam’s New English School won the first consolation prize while BSGM and The Jain International School (Dargah Road) jointly declared the winners of the second consolation prize.