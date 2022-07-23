Students of A’bad Pharmacy College shine in B Pharm 1st-yr exam

Aurangabad, July 23:

Students of Aurangabad Pharmacy College came out with flying colours in the B Pharmacy-first year result.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University (BATU) declared the result of the examinations recently. The college recorded 100 per cent result. The successful students of the college are as follows; Saumya Pandey bagged the first rank (CGPA 9.59), Phalke Saurabh (CGPA 9.37), Kale Sakshi (CGPA 9.37), Mavia Sadaf (CGPA 9.30), Tanzila Eeram (CGPA 9.26) and Saleh Nikhat (CGPA 9.26).

The successful students were felicitated by college president Salim Patel, Vice-President Khaled Saifuddin, its secretary Mahebub Khan, in-charge Principal Dr Muzaffar Farooqui and staff members.