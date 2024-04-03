Students of DIEMS shine Project Competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS), have bagged the first rank in the Epitome Project Competition under Tech Electra. The project competition was organised in the last week. The students presented their innovative ideas.

The first year students-Gauri Kanzode, Ram Kirge and Akanksha Pund-of the institute presented a project on a saline Monitoring System. The project turned out new as the nurse concerned gets messages and call when medicines from saline are over. Amitpalsingh Punewale and Krisha Dachawar guided the students. Prakash Solunke (president, Marathwada Prasarka Mandal that runs DIEMS), MLC Satish Chavan (its secretary), Shaikh Salim (vice president) and others congratulated the students team on their performance.

Incharg director of the institute Dr S V Lahane, department Dr Satyaan Dhondege, Dr Rajesh Auti, Dr Rajendra Gandhe and others were present.