Students of Dr Dubey’s Institute show outstanding performance in NEET

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Students of Dr Dubey’s Institute showed outstanding performance in NEET 2022. Founder and director Dr R S Dubey congratulated all the successful students.

Saloni Raodeo topped the institute by securing 700 out of 720 marks in NEET 2022.

She secured AIR-86. She got general category rank-71 with obtaining out of marks in Chemistry (All India Chemistry topper).

Khadija Saifee obtained 662 marks. She has secured AIR-2481 and general category rank-1437 with 175 marks in Chemistry.

The other toppers are as follows; Kshitij Shah 675 marks (AIR-1139, general category rank-716 with 162 marks in Chemistry), Aishwarya Kulkarni--645 marks (AIR-5408, general category rank-2795 with 145 marks in Chemistry), Yogesh Gurav--617 (OBC-NCL-Rank-5447, with 165 marks in Chemistry) and Swara Brahme -616 ( general category rank-6235, with 156 marks in Chemistry).

Six students of Dr Dubey’s Institute secured above 600 marks, including three who got above 650 marks and 1 student with 700 marks. Many more students scored 575 and above marks.

All the toppers are of the regular two-year classroom program and did the preparation under the guidance of Dr Dubey who announced new batches for repeaters JEE and NEET from September 9, 2022.