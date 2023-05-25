Students of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College excel in HSC result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women came out with flying colours in the HSC examination. The overall pass percentage of the college in Science and Arts faculty is 98.91 pc and 89.15 pc respectively.

Syed Samiya Firdous from the Arts faculty scored 91.1 pc who scored 99 marks in Home Science subject and Pathan Nausheen Fatema from Science Faculty scored 81.80 pc. The 28 students from the Arts faculty and five students from the Science faculty stood in distinction. Farhat Jamal, the Chairman and trustees of Maulana Azad Education Society and Dr Maqdoom Farooqui (College Principal) congratulated the students on their grand success.