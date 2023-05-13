Students of Narayana e-Techno School shine in 10th result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Narayana e-Techno School excelled in 10th result declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday.

In the result, Seema Syed secured 490 marks out of 500 and topped the school. She received 100 out of 100 marks in science subject while 97 out of 100 in mathematics subject.

More than 49 students e passed with specialisation. The aggregate result of the school is 100 per cent. Students and parents mentioned that Narayana's Common Teaching Schedule, Common Examination, Common Micro Analysis along with personal attention is the main secret of success. President Dr P Narayana has congratulated all the successful students and parents.