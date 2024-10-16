Students of Navjeevan Society ready for Asia Book of Records

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A total of 70 Students of Navjeevan Society for Research and Rehabilitation of Mentally Handicapped are set to make a record and enter Asia Book of Records-2026 through presenting “Largest Musical Play Performance by Intellectually Disabled People” at Rukmini Hall, MGM campus, at 6.30 pm, October 18.

The Jain TAG group of the city is hosting the event. Adjudicator for Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, Rekha Singh will be present to witness and certify the record.

Richa Kasliwal (president, Jain TAG group), Netraja Kasliwal, Anupama Dagda, Shweta Kasliwal, Shweta Sethi and Sshweta Gangwal as the project convenor and Sharmila Gandhi (president, Navjeevan Society) are taking efforts for the event.