Students of Orchids School shine in CBSE-10 results

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Orchids The International School has once again set a benchmark with its stellar performance in the CBSE Grade 10 board examinations.

Some of the toppers of the school are Ojas Deshmukh (97.4%), Rajlaxmi Kanhe (97%), Advoot Jadhav (96.2%), Maitreyee Kulkarni (94.8%), Sumedh Lidge (94.8%), Madhura Kulkarni (94.6%), Rajveer Kale (94.2%) and Manan Tibdewal (94%), among others, showcasing exemplary academic excellence.

Speaking on overall results, Shlok Srivastava, Academic Head of the school said, “I am incredibly proud of this year’s CBSE results at Orchids The International School. With 1 in 8 students scoring above 90% and 42 students achieving centum in core subjects like Mathematics, Science and Social Studies.”