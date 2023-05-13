Students of Pearls Academy excel in grade-X result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Pearls Academy (Motiwala Group of Schools) came out with flying colours in the grade X examinations result which was declared by the CBSE on Friday.

The school achieved 100 per cent results and the average score was 71.9 pc.

A total of eight students scored more than 90 pc while 20 students obtained over 80 pc marks.

It was a proud moment for the School management as it is the fourth batch of SSC.

The star performers were Khan Mehvish Fatema who topped the school with 94 pc marks followed by Shafaque Fatima Khan on second place with (93.2 pc) and Abdullah Ansari secured third place with 92.4 pc marks.

Secretary and managing trustee Mohammed Ashfaq Motiwala, school mentor Nazim Qureshi, academic director Dr Suhail Ahmed Khan, School Principal Dr Nayer Iqbal, School Development Head Muhammed Munir and all the facilitators congratulated the successful students.