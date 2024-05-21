Students of Sir Sayyed College shine in HSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Sir Sayyed College came out with flying colours in the HSC result which was declared on Tuesday. The names of the top scorers of the college are as follows; Shaikh Mufaiz 83.33 pc, Quazi Adeena and Rida Koilakh 82 pc each, Syeda Shagufta 81 pc from Science stream, Khan Jaweriya 82 pc, Mariya Khanam and Ruhina Begum 80 pc each, Tarannum Begum and Khan Ramsha Bano 75 pc each in Arts stream, Afsha Khan 85 pc, Bashamakh Almeera 77 pc, Syed Abrar Shah 76 pc and Shaikh Faizan 75 pc from Commerce faculty.

Chairperson of the college's education Society Dr Shamama Parveen, the Principal of the college Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed, Vice-principals and the staff of the Junior college congratulated the successful students on their remarkable achievement.