Students, parents & mgmt committee oppose uniforms

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many students, parents and a school management committees across the State are opposing the new pattern and quality of uniforms being given to the State. Also, the distribution of uniforms was delayed for four and a half months.

It may be noted that the State Government distributes free uniforms to the students, from first to eighth standard students at Local Self Governing bodies. The School Education and Sports Department issued orders on June 8, 2023, announcing a policy decision for free uniform distribution for eligible students for the academic year 2024-25.

Nearly 44,60,000 boys and girls will get two uniforms each in the State. One uniform corresponds to the scout and guide uniform while another uniform has a sky blue colour shirt and dark blue half pants for boys and there is a sky blue shirt and dark blue skirt for girls (up to standard 7th).

The female students of standard eighth will be given a salwar Kameez. Some districts in the State have started the process regarding the distribution of uniforms in the schools.

The school management committee of the State passed a resolution in the school expressing concern about the said uniform due to non-availability. Also, a resolution has been passed by the committee, demanding to return the given uniform to the Government and seeking a full shirt, pants and full uniform. In this background, the Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sanghatna led by Sajid Ahmed demanded that full shirts and pants should be given to the students.