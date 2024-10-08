Students present 482 research models in Avishkar festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The importance of agriculture, industry, medicine and the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) was highlighted in the district-level 'Avishkar' festival’ conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) at Deogiri College on Tuesday.

A total of 753 students presented 482 research projects. Principal Ashok Tejankar inaugurated the innovation and research festival.

Director of Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, coordinator of Aviskar Bhaskar Sathe, Praveen Yannawar, Dinesh Lingampally, Vishnu Patil, Vice Principal Dr Ravi Patil and Dr Aparna Taware were present.

Principal Ashok Tejankar“Scientific and research attitude increased among the students due to Avishkar. It also helped inculcate research culture in the students and the college.”

He said research in all fields was boosted through ‘Avishkar. “Along with Science, research in language and social sciences is equally important. This activity helps in overall personality development,” he added.

District coordinator Dr Praveen Yannawar gave the introduction and Dr Vishnu Patil proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Samita Jadhav conducted the proceedings of the programme.

A total of 753 students presented 482 different research models which included low-cost grain harvester, biogas production from sugarcane pulp, green ball for the environment, agriculture, industry, medicine, environment, Indian Knowledge and tradition, folk art, music, commerce, apps and devices.

50 teams participated

Industrialist Sunil Raithatta inaugurated district level ‘Avishkar’ festival at Model College Ghansawangi, Jalna today. Researcher Sunil Shinde was the main presence at this festival. In this innovation festival, 68 students from 50 teams of Jalna presented research models. Model College Principal Ramrao Chavan. Purushottam Deshmukh, Ramesh Chondekar and others were present.