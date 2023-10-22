Students should plan study from the beginning to avoid stress

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “As a student, students should plan their time properly and focus on their studies to be successful in life,” says Dr Jitendra Dongre, Psychiatrist from District Civil Hospital.

He was speaking in a workshop organised on 'Mental Health and Stress Management' jointly by the Internal Quality Assurance Room and Department of Psychology of Milind Arts College recently. College Principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan presided over the function. Social workers Anita Jadhav and Shital Bagul were prominently present on this occasion.

Dr Jitendra Dongre said that parents send children to the city for the study while they spend their on other activities and come under stress at the time of examination.

“Students plan to study from the beginning and attend lectures regularly to avoid stress,” he said. Principal Dr Pradhan also spoke. Vice Principal Dr Santosh Burkul made an introductory speech. Dr Madhukar Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Swamit Kekre proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Feroz Pathan and others were present.