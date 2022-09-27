Students take out rally on World Pharmacists Day

Aurangabad, Sept 27: Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy conducted an intercollegiate power point presentation competition and rally of students and faculty to celebrate World Pharmacists Day.

A total of 31 students from various colleges participated in the PowerPoint Presentation competition. Pathan Azher Khan (CEO, Pristyn Research, Pune) and Vilas Mantri (General Manager, DRA, Wockhardt) were judges.

The first and second prize winners are Angel Maria Jacob (Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy) and Vaibhavi Kulkarni (D Y Patil College of Pharmacy, Pune) respectively. The rally was taken out from Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus to T V Centre on Monday.

Medical Shop owners and working Pharmacists were felicitated. Dr Sanjay Toshniwal (director, Vidarbha Institute of Pharmacy, Washim), Manohar Kore and Manoj Somani were the guests. Principal Dr Abubakar Bawazir, Vice-Principal Dr S N Mokale, Dr S R Lahoti, Dr Marzooka Chishti, Dr Furquan Khan, Dr Khan Dureshahwar and Yasar Qazi were present.