Students Trained in life-saving CPR at special health camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A special CPR training camp on first response to heart attack, heart failure, and cardiac arrest was recently held at Sint Venutai Chavan Secondary & Higher Secondary School, N-8, Cidco. The program aimed to equip students and teachers with essential knowledge and practical skills in Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Students from IX to XI standards and teaching staff actively participated, with 130 participants receiving hands-on training. The camp was jointly organized by the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) and Kamal Human Welfare Association (KHWA), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, under the vision of “Health for All.” ISCCM representatives, including president Dr. Yogesh Lakhhas, secretary Dr Rahul Chaudhary, treasurer Dr Prashant Walse, Dr Gitesh Dalvi, Dr Krishna Duhpande, and Dr Amit Bhalerao, guided the participants. Dr Bhushan Dhanegaonkar, KHWA Secretary, provided valuable insights. The school’s Principal Avinash Wagh, Headmistress Snehlata Hiwarek, and staff extended full support, ensuring the camp’s success.