Students union aggressive against university admin for unjust treatment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various students have decided to stage agitation against the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on February 27 for giving them unjust treatment.

It may be noted that a group of over 40 miscreants wearing saffron scarves and holding sticks threatened students who were studying and having lunch in the garden near the administrative building on February 14.

Another group of youths delegation went to meet VC requesting to lodge a complaint against the miscreants.

The university lodged complaints against the delegation members along with miscreants. Angry over this, the students union held a meeting on Thursday evening and decided to demonstrate on February 27. The further course of agitation will be fixed in a meeting of the unions to be organised on February 24. Devanand Wankhede, Sachin Nikam, Gunaratna Sonawne, Lokesh Kamble and others were present.