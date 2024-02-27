Students’ union leader attempts self-immolation in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A students union leader tried to commit self-immolation at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday over the denial of talks and not withdrawing police complaints.

It may be noted that a group of miscreants wearing saffron turbans created chaos on the university campus on February 14.

Some student unions agitated demanding action against the miscreants.

The univeristy lodged police complaints against the students unions.

The office-bearers and members of the unions started ‘Bhim Tola’ agitation in front of the administrative building at 11 am on Tuesday taking into today’s Senate meeting.

Senators Sunil Magre, adv Dutta Bhange, adv Subhash Raut and Haridas Somvanshi took a delegation of agitators in the administrative building for discussions with pro-vice-chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade.

The pro-VC said that only one representative would be allowed to talk.

This resulted in failure of talks between them. The agitators became aggressive over this.

Sachin Nikam, a student union leader tried to commit self-immolation. A team from the police department was called to avoid any untoward incident.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Nitin Bagate, ACP Sampat Shinde, police inspector of City Chowk Police Station Nirmala Pardeshi, PI of Begumpura Police Station Rekha Lodhe and other officers convinced students to stop the agitation. DCP Bagate suggested vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari to accept the charter demands of students. VC came out of Senate meeting and held discussions with the delegation. The students withdrew the agitation after this. The issue was hotly debated in the Senator's meeting.

Some Senate members took the stand of not allowing the meeting until the cases lodged against the student union leaders were withdrawn. The administration made it clear that the cases would be withdrawn soon.

Students burns effigies & stage ‘Jode Maro’ agitation

The students' unions burned the university circular and effigies of VC and registration when the agitation was intensified. They also staged ‘Jode Maro’ agitation on portraits of both the officers. The portraits were given look like ‘Hitler.