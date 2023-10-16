Students unions upset about painting walls in Bamu with 1 organisation’s name

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of several students' unions including the Republican Vidyarthi Sena registered a protest after another students' union painted walls and sign boards at many places in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy with its name.

A delegation of students' unions met Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shym Shirsath on Monday and submitted a memorandum stating that the name ‘ABVP’ was painted at 100 places in the university defacing walls and sign boards.

The agitators said that somebody tried to paint the sign boards to erase the names of Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The unions' office-bearers also warned to blacken the face of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists if the university fails to take action against those responsible for this.

Meanwhile, the agitators also raised a question about the security system on the campus which has statues of great leaders and may create social tension if anything happens. Sachin Nikam, Kunal Bhalerao, Pravin Hiwrale, Sagar Thakur, Vishwajit Gaikwad and others were present.