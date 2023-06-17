Students upset over tuition fees hike for PG, UG courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has increased the tuition fees by 15 per cent for the academic year 2023-24. The proposal for an increase in fees was approved in the recent academic council meeting.

The admission process for the different postgraduate and undergraduate courses began in the departments of the city campus and Dharahsiv campuses recently. There are more than 80 PG and PG Diploma courses in the 55 departments. The students and parents are upset over the decision of increasing the fees. The students' unions are up in arms against the fee rise.

Commenting on this, district secretary of the Students Federation of India Ashok Shekar said that the university is known as rural varsity.

“The students who come to the campus for admission are children of farmers, farm labourers and belonging to economically weaker session. Some of them overcome extreme poverty and continue education here,” he said.

The SFI also submitted a memorandum to the pro-Vice Chancellor stating that the students' federation would stage agitation if the decision of fee hikes was not withdrawn. SFI district vice president Manisha Ballal, Krishna Rakte, Mukund Kakde and others were present.