Stylista Exhibition gets good response

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The two-day Stylista Exhibition organised at Agrasen Bhavan, Jalna Road received an overwhelming response from the customers on the first day on Wednesday. The organiser Chandani Sahasahani said, more than 40 stalls of various collections are available under one roof. Handmade and imitation jewellery is specially made available for the Navratri season. Similarly, special handwork suit from Jaipur and Kolkotta, trendy cord set and Gota Patti and Kashmiri Sarees are available. There is a wide range of imported Italian jewellery apart from Jaipur bedsheets, imported western wear. The customers are given silver coins on purchase of more than Rs 10,000. October 5 is the last day of the exhibition and people should take advantage of this unique opportunity, appealed Sahasahani.