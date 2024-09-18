Subhash Dev passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Retired engineer from the Marathwada Development Corporation Subhash Gangadharrao Dev (76, Rokdiya Hanuman Colony) passed away on Monday night. He was a renowned chess player, journalist, and an expert in various subjects. From 1990 to 1993, he edited the Sizzler entertainment supplement of Lokmat Times. From 1993 to 2012, he worked in the media world in New Delhi. He authored some textbooks for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). He is survived by two sons, a daughter and extended family. Last rites were performed on him at the Itkheda crematorium, on Tuesday.