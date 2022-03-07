Successful NTSE students of ‘Narayana’ felicitated

Aurangabad, March 7: It is always better to keep students motivated from school age involving them with various competitive exams like Olympiads, Homi Bhabha and NTSE along with regular studies. Studying basic concepts helps in remembering the taught syllabus and facing the National Exams confidently, said Narayana Academy vice chairman Laxman Rao.

He was speaking on the occasion of NTSE scholars felicitations organised by Narayana recently. Dr Sanjay Rawal from Delhi discussed methods for result-oriented learning. Dr Vishal Ladniya said at Narayana the All India Common Teaching Schedule as well as All India Weekly Tests are the most important tools that boost the results.

NTSE 2021 Level II qualified students Maitreyi Joshi, Shivam Khamkar, Tejas Kamble, Om Chaudhari, Rushikesh Bade were felicitated by the dignitaries.

D R Jadhav announced the procedure for admissions at institute for foundation and two years programme and pre-course work for CBSE students to start from March 15 and for SSC Board from April 15.