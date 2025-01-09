Sudden brake triggers Crash:Couple injured in Waluj

A couple riding a bike sustained injuries in a road accident on Saturday evening when their two-wheeler collided with a car that abruptly applied brakes on the flyover at AS Club Chowk.

The victims have been identified as Santosh Nayamane and his wife Kalpana Nayamane, residents of Katrabad. The accident took place around 6 pm on the Dhule-Solapur Highway. The couple was riding a bike (MH-20-BW-7628) and ascending the flyover when a car (MH-20-GV-9767) in front of them suddenly stopped, causing the bike to crash into it. Santosh suffered serious injuries, while Kalpana sustained injuries near her eye and waist. After the collision, the car driver fled the scene. Acting on Kalpana Nayamane’s complaint, the MIDC Waluj Police Station has registered a case against the driver. The police are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the accused. This accident highlights the need for caution on highways, particularly in areas with heavy traffic.