Sudhakar Tribhuwan passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

Chief Sub-Editor/Reporter of Lokmat Sudhakar Laxman Tribhuwan (65, Shraddha Colony, Mhada) died of cardiac arrest in the early morning of Sunday.

He leaves behind wife, two sons Vaibhav and Milind Tribhuwan, one daughter-Varsha Nannaware and grandchildren. Last rites were performed on him at Mukundwadi crematorium this afternoon.