Sugam Sangeet programme on Sunday

Aurangabad:

Sadachar Samvardhak Senior Citizens Association has organised a ‘Sugam Sangeet’ programme for senior citizens on October 16. The programme will be held at Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple, near Chetak Ghoda, Jawahar colony at 5 pm. Singer Ragini Punde will be presenting songs. The entry for the programme is free. Association secretary Anil Chaudhary have appealed to be present for the programme.