Sugandha Dashami celebrated with devotion

Aurangabad, Sep 7:

Sugandha Dashami was celebrated with devotion on the occasion of Puryshan Parva at Shri 1008 Yuga Pravartak Adinath Khandelwal Digambar Jain Temple on Wednesday. Ganani Aryika 105 Kulbhushanmati Mataji was present on this occasion.

A Panchamrut Abhishek of Bhagwan Adinath was performed in the morning. The whole temple premises was decorated with flowers and lighting. Various religious and cultural programmes are being held everyday under the Paryushan parv celebrations. A regular discourse on Das Dharma is being held by Aryika Kulbhushan Mataji. Arihantnagar temple president Santosh Ajmera, Suresh Ajmera, Pramod Kala, Rajendra Ajmera and others were present on the occasion.