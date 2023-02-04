Sugar factory MD manhandled

Aurangabad

Two persons abused and manhandled the managing director of a private sugar factory in Dhamori near Limbejalgaon in Gangapur tehsil questioning why he did fencing near the factory on Friday morning.

An iron wire fencing was done near Mukteshwar Sugar Factory last week in Dhamori in Gangapur tehsil. The residents Kalyan Sukase and Nitin Sukase objected to it. They forcibly entered the factory, abused MD Sunil Balkrishna Chandaskar and other employees and manhandled Chandaskar. A case has been registered with Waluj police station. Under the guidance of PI Sachin Ingole, PSI Sakharam Dilwale is further investigating the case.