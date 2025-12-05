Sugarcane Loaded tractor trolley falls on Car;

Incident at Chouka Ghat on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane suddenly overturned on Friday morning. The bundles of sugarcane fell onto a car coming from behind, crushing part of it. Fortunately, the couple and their four children inside the car narrowly escaped without major injuries. The incident took place around 10 am at Chouka Ghat on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon route.

A tractor carrying sugarcane was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Phulambri. While climbing the steep slope of Chouka Ghat, the tractor’s rod broke, causing the driver to lose control. The tractor slipped backward, and its trolley overturned. At the same moment, a car coming from behind got very close. The overturned trolley’s sugarcane fell directly onto the car, crushing part of it. The car had six passengers, husband, wife, and four children who were trapped inside.

Local villagers rushed to help and safely rescued all six people. After the accident, the tractor driver fled from the spot. Based on the complaint filed by the car driver, Umrao Abhiman Patil (resident of Waluj, Gangapur), a case has been registered against the tractor driver at the Phulambri Police Station. Further investigation is being carried out by jamadar Shaikh Mujib under the guidance of police inspector Sanjay Sahane.

