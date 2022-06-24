Suhas Vaidya elected as rotary DRFC

Aurangabad, June 24:

Past District Governor (DG) of Rotary International, Suhas Vaidya, has been elected as District Rotary Foundation Chair (DRDC) of the Rotary International District 3132. Vaidya is member of Rotary Club of Aurangabad Elite. He will take charge of his position from past DG Pramod Parikh, Ahmednagar on July 1.

Rotary International District 3132 comprises the 11 revenue districts of Maharashtra, comprising eight districts of Marathwada, Solapur, Satara and Ahmednagar. Approximately 90 Rotary Clubs are actively working in this rotary district. Three upcoming DGs of the district, Rukmesh Jakhotia, Aurangabad (2022-23), Swati Herkal Wai (2023-24) and Dr Suresh Saboo, Jalna (2024-25) have unanimously selected Vaidya.

Vaidya will be responsible to motivate clubs to undertake projects which can be applied for global grants. With the approval of serving DG he has to check sustainability of the projects proposed by the various clubs of the District 3132. Vaidya has experience of completing 50 projects valuing approximately Rs 15 crore. Along with Rotary he is also actively working with many social organizations in the city. The Rotary family of Aurangabad has congratulated him for his appointment.