Suicide case of Dr Pratiksha takes new turn in investigation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The case of Dr Pratiksha Prakash Bhusare (26), who committed suicide due to alleged harassment by her husband, has now seen three additional accused. Her husband Pritam, along with his father, mother, and sister, are now also deemed guilty. Following the family's statements, the police have added these three as co-accused in the case against Pritam.

The names of the accused are Shankar Kashinath Gaware (57), Padma Shankar Gaware, and Dr Priya Sanjaykumar Dakhale (28). On August 24, Pratiksha ended her life by hanging herself. Before her death, she had written a detailed suicide note of around 6 to 7 pages, explaining the harassment she faced from Pritam. After her suicide, Pritam, who had fled, was arrested by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Yogesh Gaikwad on August 29 from Padegaon. The police interrogated him thoroughly while he was in custody. After his police custody ended, he was transferred to judicial custody, according to officials.

Action following the family’s supplementary testimony

Initially, only Pritam was charged in Pratiksha’s suicide case. During the investigation, however, the family provided supplementary testimony accusing Pritam’s mother, father, and sister of also harassing Pratiksha. The allegations against them, alongside Pritam, led to their inclusion as co-accused in the case. The police will be investigating them as well, and they face the possibility of arrest. Pritam’s father, Shankar, is a retired military officer, and his sister is a doctor, while her husband is a sub-divisional officer in Dharashiv.

Forensic examination of mobile and suicide note

The investigation team has seized a mobile phone that Pritam had hidden in the village. This phone contained messages from the day of Pratiksha’s suicide. However, the police suspect that Pritam may have deleted old data. Thus, the mobile phone and Pratiksha’s suicide note will be sent to the forensic department for signature verification and other tests. Officials have indicated that this could provide strong evidence related to the case.