Summer activities at Pinks N Blues

Aurangabad, April 6:

Pinks N Blues preschool, Satara organised fun summer activities for students, said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga. Teachers took efforts to implement new ideas according to age group of children. Tent house activity was an awesome experience for the children on their first day. They were asked to stay in the tent house and do all their works with jungle theme. They were feeling as if they were living in the jungle with wild animals.

