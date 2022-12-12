Sunanda Pathrikar passes away

Aurangabad: Retired faculty of Deogiri College, Sunanda Dattabhau Pathrikar, passed away on Monday morning. She was 72. She was the veteran director of Nirmal Krida va Samajprabhodan Trust.

She is survived by her husband and faculty Dattabhau Pathrikar, a son, two daughters and grand children. The last rites upon her were performed at N-6 crematorium in the afternoon.