Sunanda Survase passes
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 9, 2022 08:25 PM2022-01-09T20:25:01+5:302022-01-09T20:25:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 9:
Sunanda Kiran Survase (56, Milan Nagar, N-5-Cidco) passed away in the early morning of Sunday. Last rites were performed on her at N-6 crematorium this afternoon.
She leaves behind five brothers. Sunanda was the daughter of freedom fighter late Maurtirao Tulsiram Jadhav and sister of Dr K M Jadhav, a professor from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.