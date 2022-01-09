Sunanda Survase passes

Published: January 9, 2022

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

Sunanda Kiran Survase (56, Milan Nagar, N-5-Cidco) passed away in the early morning of Sunday. Last rites were performed on her at N-6 crematorium this afternoon.

She leaves behind five brothers. Sunanda was the daughter of freedom fighter late Maurtirao Tulsiram Jadhav and sister of Dr K M Jadhav, a professor from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

